William Stuart, 70, of Boonville, MO passed away Tuesday October 13, 2020 at Bristol Manor. Graveside service will be 11am, Wednesday, October 21st at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Boonville.

He was born July 5, 1950 in Versailles, MO the son of Dr. Byron and Dorothy Stuart. William is survived by his brother, Raymond of Boonville and a sister, Kathleen Tompkins of Mountain Grove. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Caroline Borman. William spent most of his life in the Boonville Community and enjoyed life and his many acquaintances. Memorial Contributions may be made to Nelson Memorial United Methodist Church, Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Unlimited Opportunities, and Harvest House all of Boonville.

Published in Boonville Daily News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 24, 2020.
