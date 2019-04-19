Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Tinsley. View Sign

William "Bill" Tinsley, age 77, of Titusville, FL, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, April 16, 2019, at his residence.

He was born June 2, 1941, in Boonville, Mo, a son of the late Waldo "Walt" Tinsley and Nadine (Hosford) Mersey.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, mother, Jessie Hosford (aunt), and Rosalie (Hosford) Whitten (aunt).

After a faithful service as a sergeant with the Columbia Police Department, Bill retired and became a founding member of the Blue Knights Missouri Chapter – known as the "Tin Man". He moved to Florida with his wife of 30 years where he enjoyed "Southern Ice Cream", a fine bottle of bourbon, and telling stories to all that were blessed to be in his company.

Bill is survived by his loving wife Vickie, daughter Marsha Sue Tinsley, son James "Eric" Tinsley, stepson Jason Jaycox (Gwen), stepdaughter Amy Merideth (Mark), 14 grandchildren, six great grandchildren and two fur babies - Millie and Bella.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations are made to Unlimited Opportunities (Special Olympics), 890 Hillcrest Avenue, Titusville, Florida 32796.

1450 Norwood Avenue

Titusville , FL 32796

1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville , FL 32796
(321) 269-9222

