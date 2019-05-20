Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Jane Montgomery. View Sign Service Information Howard Funeral Home 1397 W Ashley Rd Boonville , MO 65233 (660)-882-3381 Send Flowers Obituary



Visitation for Wilma will be held at Howard Funeral Home from 10- 11 a.m. Saturday May 18, 2019 followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Boonesboro Cemetery.

Wilma Jane Montgomery was born December 26, 1936 in Boonville, Missouri, the daughter of William Hendrix and Ruby Robb. Wilma graduated from Boonville High School. Wilma married Loren Montgomery on June 21, 1995. She enjoyed collecting Jewel Tea and baking pies. She loved to garden and spend time outdoors. Wilma mostly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and watching them grow through life.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents William Hendrix and Ruby Robb, husband Loren Montgomery, brother Shelby Hendrix, and sister Kate Miller.

She is survived by her three sons Paul (Marcia) Sprigg of Boonville, Missouri, David (Paula) Sprigg of Marshall, Illinois, Mark (Cara) Sprigg of Perdido Key, Florida, brother Johnny Bob Hendrix, sisters Billy Sue Lutterell, Joan Andrews, and grandchildren, Ryan Sprigg, Gage Sprigg, Morgan Sprigg, Dustin Sprigg, Katie (Andrew) Anspaugh, Nathan (Ruth) Sprigg, Caleb Sprigg, Sara (Brooks) Tipton, Rachel (Daniel) Seabargh, Hannah Sprigg, and eight greatgrandchildren with one on the way.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Family. Online condolences may be left at:

