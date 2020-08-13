1/
Wilma Jean Orwig-Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma Jean Orwig-Brown of Fayette, Missouri passed away on July 27, 2020.

A public visitation will be held Monday, August 17 from 3 to 4 p.m. at Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette. A private family funeral honoring her life will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Social distancing will be required and wearing of face masks is encouraged. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 18 at 1 p.m. at Marietta Cemetery in Marietta, Illinois.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Sharon Bible Church.

Condolences may be shared at www.carryager.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carr-Yager Funeral Home
204 N Linn St
Fayette, MO 65248
(660) 248-2244
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved