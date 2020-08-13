Wilma Jean Orwig-Brown of Fayette, Missouri passed away on July 27, 2020.
A public visitation will be held Monday, August 17 from 3 to 4 p.m. at Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette. A private family funeral honoring her life will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Social distancing will be required and wearing of face masks is encouraged. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 18 at 1 p.m. at Marietta Cemetery in Marietta, Illinois.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Sharon Bible Church.
