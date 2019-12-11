|
|
Winston Jerome Malotte, Sr.
1928 – 2019
Winston Jerome Malotte, Sr., 91, of Fayette passed away at Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville on November 25, 2019.
Winston was born in Buchanan County, Missouri on May 7, 1928 a son of the late Joseph Malotte, Sr. and Lillian Sharpe Malotte. He married his wife, Doris on April 6, 1957. She preceded him in death on May 13, 2015. Winston served his nation in the U.S. Army and was employed with the railroad prior to retirement.
Survivors include his children, Winston Malotte, Jr. and Lillian McDaniels and a special niece, Ronnie Reeder. Also surviving are his friends and caregivers at the Fayette Caring Center.
Services honoring Winston's life will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette with Rev. Harold Young officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at the Fayette City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Fayette Caring Center Resident Activity Fund.
Condolences may be shared at www.carryager.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News on Dec. 11, 2019