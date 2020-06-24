|
|
MULROONEY Betty May 03/04/1936 - 22/06/2020 Passed away peacefully at home in Wangaratta, aged 84 years. Beloved wife of John (dec). Much loved mother of Greg, Peter, Brad, Sheryl and their partners. Cherished Nanna to her grandkids and great grandkids. Loved sister of Don (dec), Nancy (dec), Graeme and their families. Loved sister in law of Grace, Coral, Russell (dec), Kevin and their families. Will be sadly missed by all her Bingo Buddies. RIP Loved and never forgotten. A private funeral will be held. Betty's Funeral Service will be available to watch via live-stream at: www.masonpark.com.au/live-stream/ on Monday June 29th 2020 from 10.15am No flowers by request. In lieu a donation made in memory of Betty to Myeloma Australia would be appreciated and can be made at https://myeloma.org.au/donate
Published in The Border Mail on June 24, 2020