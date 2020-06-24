Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason Park Funerals
95 Mason St
Wangaratta, Victoria 3677
5721-5060
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 29, 2020
10:15 AM
watch via live-stream
www.masonpark.com.au/live-stream/
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty MULROONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty MULROONEY


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Betty MULROONEY Notice
MULROONEY Betty May 03/04/1936 - 22/06/2020 Passed away peacefully at home in Wangaratta, aged 84 years. Beloved wife of John (dec). Much loved mother of Greg, Peter, Brad, Sheryl and their partners. Cherished Nanna to her grandkids and great grandkids. Loved sister of Don (dec), Nancy (dec), Graeme and their families. Loved sister in law of Grace, Coral, Russell (dec), Kevin and their families. Will be sadly missed by all her Bingo Buddies. RIP Loved and never forgotten. A private funeral will be held. Betty's Funeral Service will be available to watch via live-stream at: www.masonpark.com.au/live-stream/ on Monday June 29th 2020 from 10.15am No flowers by request. In lieu a donation made in memory of Betty to Myeloma Australia would be appreciated and can be made at https://myeloma.org.au/donate



logo
Published in The Border Mail on June 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -