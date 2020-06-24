|
|
BOYNTON - WOOD Jennifer Leigh 'Jen' 10.11.1967 - 12.06.2020 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday 12th June, 2020 at home. Aged 52 years. Dearly loved wife of Laurence (Loz). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Joshua (dec), Toby and Lisha. Stepmother and stepmother in law of Nathan and Kirsty, Justin, Clayton and Kate. Loved Mama of Damon, Kobe, Rydar, Lukas, Lacey, Zoe and Alex. 'On Angels wings you were taken away, in our hearts you will always stay.' A private family funeral has been held.
Published in The Border Mail on June 24, 2020