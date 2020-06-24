|
DOOLAN (nee Weidner) Joan Margaret 12.04.1933 - 20.06.2020 Passed away at Glenview Nursing Home, Rutherglen. Aged 87 Years. Loved and loving Wife of Vin (dec). Much loved Mother and Mother-In-Law of Vin and Rhonda, Terry and Maria, Stephen and Paula, Trish and Tony (O'Neill). Loved and adored "Nanna Joannie" to 13 Grandchildren and 22 Great Grandchildren. Reunited with Dad With tears we saw you suffer We watched you fade away Our hearts were slowly breaking As you fought so hard to stay You did not want to leave us But you did not go alone For part of us went with you The day God called you home Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family funeral service to be held. O'NEILL & TODD FUNERAL DIRECTORS (Pauline Lappin) CHILTERN (03) 5726 1302 BENALLA (03) 5762 2461 Member AFDA
Published in The Border Mail on June 24, 2020