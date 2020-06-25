Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
To watch this service live, go to: livestream.sessionsfunerals.com
For help logging in, contact Andrew or Jonas on 0427 663 083
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith WAGSTAFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith John WAGSTAFF

Add a Memory
Keith John WAGSTAFF Notice
WAGSTAFF Keith John Passed away peacefully June 20th 2020 aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Judy. Cherished father and father in law of Bridget and Keld and Julie-Ann and Steven. Grandfather of Jakob and Matilda, Scott, Toni, Alex and Stephenie. Stepfather and friend of Nancy, Tina, Charles, Robin and their families. A private funeral will be held on Friday 26th June at 1pm. To watch this service live, go to: livestream.sessionsfunerals.com For help logging in contact Andrew or Jonas on 0427 663 083. Dearly loved father and father in law of Bridget and Keld. Adored Grandad of Jakob and Matilda. Dad, you will forever be "The wind beneath my wings"
Published in The Border Mail on June 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -