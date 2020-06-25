|
WAGSTAFF Keith John Passed away peacefully June 20th 2020 aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Judy. Cherished father and father in law of Bridget and Keld and Julie-Ann and Steven. Grandfather of Jakob and Matilda, Scott, Toni, Alex and Stephenie. Stepfather and friend of Nancy, Tina, Charles, Robin and their families. A private funeral will be held on Friday 26th June at 1pm. To watch this service live, go to: livestream.sessionsfunerals.com For help logging in contact Andrew or Jonas on 0427 663 083. Dearly loved father and father in law of Bridget and Keld. Adored Grandad of Jakob and Matilda. Dad, you will forever be "The wind beneath my wings"
Published in The Border Mail on June 25, 2020