Mildren Neridah Jan (nee McHardie) Affectionately known as Neri and Neddy passed away peacefully on June 19th at age 74. Beloved Mother and Grandmother to the families of Scott, Jane and Jamie, and Sister to Marilyn. Dearest friend to the communities of Wodonga, Toowoomba and surrounds. Before she parted she wanted to share this quote: "To my dear friends in Wodonga. Well the best laid plans of mice and men often go awry." A small family service will be held in Toowoomba, followed by a larger public service at St. John's Anglican Church Wodonga at a later date when restrictions ease. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Toowoomba Hospice (07) 46598500.
Published in The Border Mail on June 24, 2020