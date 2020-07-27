1/
Dr Davis
Dr. Davis passed away July 18, 2020 in BSA Hospice at Amarillo, Texas at the age of 75.

Dr. Davis graduated from North Texas State University with a Bachelor Of Science degree in secondary education. He received a masters and doctorate in chemistry from the University of Tennessee in Chemistry. When he was studying for his degree at University of Tennessee, one of his teachers told him he would be a novelist. His career in teaching spanned about 40 years. Dr. Davis taught science, biology, chemistry, physics, microbiology, and all levels of math. He taught 30 years at Frank Phillips Junior College. Dr. Davis was an elder in the Presbyterian Church.

He did Missionary work in Belarus, Ukraine, and Russia. He would go to the orphanage and provide school supplies for the orphans. Dr. Davis had a great love for children. He was very accomplished in cabinet making and he built catamarans. Dr. Davis enjoyed traveling in Europe and Russia as well as in his own country.

He was preceded in death by his father, Travis Davis in 1950, his mother Tommie Louise Raines Davis Patterson in 2001, his brother Bobby Travis in 2017 and another brother, Tommy C. Davis in 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Nadezhda Anatolyevna Davis; a daughter, Katherine Amy Davis; a son, Aleksei Aleksandrovich Kubarev; 2 sisters: Karron and husband Gerald Gregory of Garland, Texas and Betty Lou Haiduk of Panhandle, Texas; a sister-in-law, Betty Riley Davis of Beaver, Oklahoma; many nieces and nephews: Terry, David, Shannon, Travis, and Rebecca Juel (Julie); 8 great nieces and nephews; 6 great-great nieces and nephews and many lifetime friends. His Russian family loved him dearly.

Dr. Davis will be missed by his students, especially the ones who recommended him for "Who's Who in American Colleges".

Dr. Davis was an extraordinary man.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Faith Covenant Church, 1501 S. Florida Street, Borger.

Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.
Published in Borger News Herald from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
