Addison Ann Tipton, 5, our beloved daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughter passed away on May 19, 2019.

Her funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Faith Covenant Church with Pastor Les Sharp officiating. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.

Addison was born July 17, 2013 in Amarillo. She was a light to so many people, she loved her family, her school, music and her favorite show was "Friends". Addison was a great big sister and she loved to dance, drink coffee with her Papa, loved her uncles and she never met a stranger. She was a comedian who talked and sang constantly. She made a big impression on all who knew her in her short life on this earth.

She was preceded in death by her father Trey Tipton, her brother Leland Tipton and her great- grandfather Chester McKee.

Addison is survived by her parents Tony and Alexis White of Borger, her sisters Lilliana White, Freyah White and Ryleigh White all of the home and Brandi Tipton of Groom, her grandparents Michael and Shelly McKee of Borger, Michael Tipton of Amarillo and Sherry Hannfort of Arkansas, her great-grandparents Jackie McKee, Johnny and Ella Sewell of Borger, her uncles Aaron McKee and his wife Shelby of Amarillo, Austin and Ashton McKee both of Borger, her aunt Janet Hazlett and her husband Alan of Borger and her cousins Brandy Casida, Scott Hazlett and Grace Casida.

There will be a visitation with family and friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Published in Borger News Herald on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary