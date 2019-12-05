|
Adelaide "Addie" Josephine Masek Keller, 90, of Borger passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at her home.
Funeral Mass will be held 1pm Friday December 6, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Borger. Presiding will be Father James Schmitmeyer. Rosary Service will be led by Sister Mary Jude Schwind at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 in the Minton Memorial Chapel at Minton Chatwell Funeral Home.
Adelaide was born August 27, 1929 in Odell, Nebraska to John Masek and Clara Zarybnicky Masek, the youngest of four children. She grew up on a farm outside of Odell and graduated from Odell High School in 1947. She taught in a one room country school, graduated from Fairbury Junior College and attended the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. She taught primary grades at Glenover School in Beatrice, Nebraska. She was also a homemaker and after moving to Texas, was a substitute teacher in Fritch. In addition, she was a lay teacher at St. John's Catholic School in Borger.
Addie met Walter Lloyd Keller in March, 1954 at an American Legion dance the day he returned home from active duty in the Navy. They were married November 20, 1954 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Beatrice, Nebraska. They moved to Fritch in 1966 and retired to Borger in 1994.
Adelaide was active in PTA, Beta Sigma Phi, was a Cub Scout Den Leader and worked in Girl Scouts. She was an active member of St. John's Catholic Church in Borger, where she served as an Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the Altar Society. The greatest joy in her life was quietly but tirelessly supporting and encouraging any activity her children, husband and grandsons were involved in. She also loved working in her beautiful flower gardens, spending time visiting with family and friends and traveling.
Adelaide was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Francis and Cyril Masek, and in 2017, her husband Walter.
Addie is survived by her children Kent Keller and his wife Tammy of Brunswick, Georgia, Karyn Abbe and her husband Bruce of Borger and Kristi Winn and her husband Rick of Saginaw, Texas; two grandsons, Kelly Richards and his wife Loren of Borger and Kristopher Richards and his wife Erin of Cypress, Texas; her sister Lucille Meier of Aurora, Nebraska and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, her memory may be honored with a gift to St. John Catholic Church, 201 St. John's Road, Borger, Texas 79007 or to Crown of Texas Hospice Foundation, ATTN: BSA Hospice of the Southwest, #3 Care Circle, Amarillo, TX 79124.
Published in Borger News Herald from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019