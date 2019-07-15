Home

POWERED BY

Services
BURGIN FUNERAL HOME - Borger
200 S McGee St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 273-3690
Resources
More Obituaries for A.J. Bowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

A.J. "Pepaw" Bowers


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
A.J. "Pepaw" Bowers Obituary
A.J. "Pepaw" Bowers, 85, passed away peacefully at his home in Stinnett on June 25, 2019. Memorial services will be held at First Baptist Church in Stinnett at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11. The services will be officiated by Kirk Coker, and are under the direction of Burgin Funeral Home.

A.J. was born on June 30, 1933 to Hollis Bowers and Mattie Karr Bowers. He was born and educated in Houston, Texas. Soon he would meet and marry the love of his life, Jewel Bowers. They had five children between them.

After his beloved wife's passing in November of 1998, he retired from Bell Helicopter- after 35 years of service. He moved to Stinnett, Texas and became very involved within his community. He dedicated his time to the Stinnett volunteer fire department, which became his passion in life.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jewel; his parents; his daughter, Diane; and his sister, Vesta.

He is survived by his children, Michael Bowers and wife, Paula, of Amarillo; Gwen Johnson of Brisbane, Australia; Charles Bowers of Germantown, Tennessee; Rocky Bowers of Amarillo; and Kayte Bowers Allred and husband, Steven, of Stinnett. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any contributions or donations be made to the Stinnett Volunteer Fire Department in his honor. The address is P.O. Box 1183, Stinnett, Texas 79083.
Published in Borger News Herald on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now