A.J. "Pepaw" Bowers, 85, passed away peacefully at his home in Stinnett on June 25, 2019. Memorial services will be held at First Baptist Church in Stinnett at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11. The services will be officiated by Kirk Coker, and are under the direction of Burgin Funeral Home.



A.J. was born on June 30, 1933 to Hollis Bowers and Mattie Karr Bowers. He was born and educated in Houston, Texas. Soon he would meet and marry the love of his life, Jewel Bowers. They had five children between them.



After his beloved wife's passing in November of 1998, he retired from Bell Helicopter- after 35 years of service. He moved to Stinnett, Texas and became very involved within his community. He dedicated his time to the Stinnett volunteer fire department, which became his passion in life.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jewel; his parents; his daughter, Diane; and his sister, Vesta.



He is survived by his children, Michael Bowers and wife, Paula, of Amarillo; Gwen Johnson of Brisbane, Australia; Charles Bowers of Germantown, Tennessee; Rocky Bowers of Amarillo; and Kayte Bowers Allred and husband, Steven, of Stinnett. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any contributions or donations be made to the Stinnett Volunteer Fire Department in his honor. The address is P.O. Box 1183, Stinnett, Texas 79083. Published in Borger News Herald on July 10, 2019