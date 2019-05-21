A.J. Griffin, 62, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019.

Funeral services willbeheldat2pm on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Grace Church. Burial will follow in Stinnett Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the funeral home.

Arnold Dewaine Griffin, Jr. was born November

8, 1956 in Borger to Arnold Dewaine Griffin, Sr. and Ethel Lewis Griffin. He loved the Lord was a member of the Canadian River Cowboy Church and the Sons of Thunder. A.J. enjoyed riding his Harley, tending to his cattle, fishing, camping, tak- ing pictures, the ultimate feast at Red Lobster and watching OU Football. If you were ever hugged by A.J., you knew you had been hugged, he loved people and he loved big. Nothing brought more joy to his life than his grandbabies.

He is preceded in death by his father, Arnold Griffin; son, Jesse Griffin, and grandson, William Griffin.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie of Sanford; son, Clayton Griffin and wife Stephanie of Vance, Alabama; daughter, Shaunna Bay and husband Don of Shattuck, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Dartanian, Zoe, Anna, Leila, Ryatt; mother, Ethel Griffin of Borger; sister, Linda Flood and husband Calvin of Stinnett; nephews, Jim Bob Flood and wife Dayna of Fritch; Bryan Flood and wife Kendra of Canyon; Published in Borger News Herald on Apr. 29, 2019