Alice Faye Johnson passed away in peace after a battle with lung cancer on November 24, 2019 at the age of 75. Faye was born in Hugoton, Kansas on September 22, 1944 and raised in Elkhart, Kansas. She met Byron Johnson in Elkhart and they married July 1, 1963. They moved to Borger, Texas in 1971 and it has been home for them since. Faye was a beloved wife, mom, sister, aunt and most importantly, MiMi. She is known for her artistic projects and her famous coke cake and peanut brittle. Her best days were spent enjoying a perfect hair day and time with her family. She loved to shop and spend time working in her yard. She was preceded in death by her parents, Boyd and Alice Gilbert; her husband Byron Johnson; brothers Earl Gilbert, Lonnie Gilbert, and Fred Gillum. Faye is survived by her daughters Joan Minton and husband James and Amy Molina and husband Ramon; siblings Ted Gilbert, Joyce Guenther, Danny Gilbert; and four grandchildren, Meredith, Leah, Aaron and Anna. Faye's family will be holding a private service at a later date.
Published in Borger News Herald on Dec. 1, 2019