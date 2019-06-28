Home

BURGIN FUNERAL HOME - Borger
200 S McGee St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 273-3690
Allen Driskell "A.D." Kesterson


1935 - 2019
Allen Driskell "A.D." Kesterson Obituary
Allen Driskell (A.D.) Kesterson, 83, of Borger, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, June 30, 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Burgin Funeral Home, 200 S. McGee. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 1, at Westlawn Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Burgin Funeral Home.

A.D. was born on August 29, 1935 in Borger, Texas. He attended Borger High School and was a graduate of Texas Tech University with a degree in Special Education. He taught Special Education for 38 years – 36 years in Borger, and two years in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

A.D. enjoyed reading, listening to all types of music, and playing cards and dominoes with friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Driskell and Geneva Kesterson, and a brother, Joe Kesterson.

He is survived by two sisters, Ann Hines of Borger, and Sue Hatcher of Houston.

A.D. was much loved and will be greatly missed.
Published in Borger News Herald on June 29, 2019
