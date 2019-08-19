Home

Allen Forrest Ritter


1969 - 2019
Allen Forrest Ritter Obituary
Allen Forrest Ritter, 50 of Borger passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 in Borger.

Funeral service will be 10: 00 am Tuesday at Minton Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.

Allen was born January 9, 1969 in Fort Worth, TX to Lilburn and Fern 9Canady) Ritter. He worked for the City of Borger as a truck driver. He loved golf, nascar, football, family and camping.

Surviving is his fiancé Berta Zapata of Borger. Son Isaya Ritter of Borger. Stepson Daniel Zapata of Lubbock. Step sister Misty Zapata of Lubbock. Brother Eric Ritter of Borger. Grandchildren Damon Naranjo, Madeline Viernes and Gabriella Viernes.
Published in Borger News Herald on Aug. 20, 2019
