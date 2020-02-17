|
Ray Heath Obituary
Alva Ray Heath was born on September 3, 1939 to Morris and Opal Heath. When he was 4 years old his dad took a job at the constructed Pantex Munitions plant Northeast of Amarillo, Texas. When he was 5 his family moved to Tulia, Texas. He entered first grade in Tulia. At age 7, in October of 1945, his family moved to an 80 acre farm in southern Missouri where he attended a one room schoolhouse that contained the first through the eighth grade. In October of 1947 the family moved to Amarillo, Texas where he attended Horace Mann Elementary school, Horace Mann Junior High school and Amarillo High school.
He joined the Air Force on February 28th in 1956 and was sent to Lackland Air Force Base for basic training. After completing basic training he was transferred to Amarillo Air Force Base for Technical school for training on inspection and maintenance on the F84 fighter jet. After completing school he applied for and was accepted for instructor training and upon completion was assigned to teach inspection and maintenance on the B47 jet bomber. He taught there until December 31, 1957 and then was transferred to MCConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kansas where he became one of the ground crew members performing inspection and maintenance on a B47.
It was in Wichita that he met the girl who would become the love of his life and his wife, Lovell Gay Perry of Borger, Texas. They were married on December 24, 1958 at McConnell Air Force Base chapel.
In February 1959 he stared and pastored Andover Assembly of God church in Andover, Kansas. He pastored the church for one year. On February 28th 1960 he completed his enlistment in the Air Force and returned to Amarillo Texas where he and Gay attended West Texas State University where Gay pursued a Bachelor's degree in education while Alva took basic courses.
In August of 1964 Gay completed her degree and accepted a job teaching at Pomona Elementary school in Costa Mesa, California where Alva enrolled at Southern California college, an Assembly of God Bible School. He later transferred to Orange Coast College to pursue a degree in Computer Science.
In May of 1969 they moved back to Amarillo where on June 26th their son David was born. Alva took a Job with Pantex Nuclear Weapons Plant as a computer programmer while Gay began working on a Masters degree in Education and teaching psychology as a student teacher.
In 1973 Alva took a job at Sinclair oil in Denver, Colorado as a programmer and Gay started working in the Boulder school district. Alva took a job with the Rocky Flats Nuclear Weapons Factory in November 1974 and worked there until April 1998 when he returned to Amarillo and started working as a contractor to IBM at Southwestern Public service to work on the Y2K project. After completing the project in November of 1998 he began working at Corporate systems until he retired in 2008. They moved to Borger in 2009.
Ray enjoyed spending time with his son David. They both enjoyed skiing and running. In recent years, they enjoyed taking trips together. Recently, they visited the church Ray pastored in Andover, Kansas and spent time in Oklahoma City.
Ray enjoyed working in his yard, reading, watching movies, cooking, and singing. He often sang at his church, and put his faith first in his everyday life.
Ray loved dogs, especially Labs and Golden Retrievers. Over the years, he had Hank, Sam, Max and Kebo.
When he moved to Borger after retirement, he worked as a counter man at Harvey Tire Company and made many new friends there.
He will be missed by many.
Alva was preceded in death by his beloved wife in January of 2017. He is survived by his much-loved son David of Lakewood, Colorado. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Sharon Laughery and Ann Hathaway and husband Harvey, all of Borger; nieces Leigh Ann Snyder and husband Edgar of Fritch and Amy Stovall and husband Jeff of Amarillo; nephews Michael Hathaway and wife Lesia of Borger, Donnie Laughery and wife Paula of Garland; great-nieces Lauren and Claire Stovell of Amarillo, and great-nephew Jonathan Plumley and wife Madison of Amarillo and their son Myles.
Published in Borger News Herald on Feb. 18, 2020