Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Alvie Wendell "Scott" McKnight


1947 - 2019
Alvie Wendell "Scott" McKnight Obituary
Alvie Wendell "Scott" McKnight, 72, of Poteau, OK passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Heavener, OK. Scott was born June 17, 1947 in Darwin, OK to Alvie Gordon & Irene Marie (Dunham) McKnight. He was a veteran of the US Air Force. Scott worked as district manager for Citizens Utility Company in Kingman, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his sisters, Alvietta & Gary Howell of Poteau, OK, Rehna Barbour of Borger, TX; brother, Jimmy & Connie McKnight of Amarillo, TX; 2 nieces & 4 nephews; 4 great nephews, 3 great nieces, 2 great great nieces; aunts, uncles, other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Memorial services will be 2 pm, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau, OK with Rev. Jim Reed. Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery, Poteau.
Published in Borger News Herald on Oct. 27, 2019
