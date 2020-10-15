

















On Saturday, October 10, 2020, Amber Nicole Gicker passed away at the age of 37. Amber was born on December 31, 1982 in Borger, TX to Donna Marie Wilson and Arlie Frank O'Steen. Amber worked through a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice at Old Dominion University. She spent some years after high school as an award winning USAF key spouse, encouraging her to then join and serve honorably in the USAF starting January 6, 2009. She married Keith Andrew Gicker on June 24,

2013, and they raised their only son, Alexander.

Amber embodied one of the key Air Force pillars, service before self, as

she strived to use her own passion for health and fitness to work with

many fellow AF members beyond duty. She was seen as both a motivator

and a fitness guide to any of her fellow airmen that needed guidance, and

sought to assist them in exceeding USAF fitness standards. Her work

ethic was also a strong trait, and she even received selection for an honor

flight ride in a T-38 Talon jet trainer due to her being awarded Airman of

the Quarter in June of 2018. She also volunteered additional time towards

her Liberty Live family by teaching Sunday school, aligning her love of

children with her love for her church community.

Amber was preceded by both her mother, Donna, and her father, Arlie.

She is survived by her husband Keith and son Alexander, both of

Yorktown, VA; five brothers, Bryan and Brent Barbour of Borger, TX,

Terry O'Steen and his wife Tracy of Bangs, TX, Phil Aubrey of Norman, Oklahoma, and Rick Davis and wife Theresa of Lubbock, TX; as well as five sisters Tamra Cox and husband Keith of Borger, TX, Patti Einfeldt and husband Mark of Wenteville, MO, Keri Carillo and husband Eugene of Borger, TX, Becky Downey and husband Jim of Pampa, TX, Sandra Douglas and husband David of Granbury, TX, and twenty-one nieces and nephews as well as several great nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at New Life Church. The family will receive guests on Friday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

