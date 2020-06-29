

Amelia Corral de Zapata, 77, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020.



Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30 at St. John Catholic Church. The rosary will be recited beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 in the Minton Memorial Chapel. Services are entrusted to Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.



Amelia was born on August 2, 1942 in Chihuahua, Mexico to Roberto Corral and Ramona Cereseres Corral. She married Rumaldo Zapata on March 21, 1964. Amelia enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening and taking care of her flowers. She was not a fan of television or of the sun. Amelia loved cooking for people especially those who came to visit. Nothing brought more joy to her life than her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Malquiades Zapata; four brothers; and one sister.



Survivors include her husband, Rumaldo of Fritch; daughters, Dora Zapata of Perryton, Bertha Zapata of Borger, Susy Zapata and husband Samuel Mandujano of Perryton; eight grandchildren, Christina, Xavier, Stephanie, J.J., Misty, Daniel, Olivia, Jr.; twelve great grandchildren; sisters, Enedina Marin of Clovis, Lupe Corral of Mexico; and countless nieces and nephews.

--

