Mrs Amwlia Corral de Zapeta
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Amwlia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Amelia Corral de Zapata, 77, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30 at St. John Catholic Church. The rosary will be recited beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 in the Minton Memorial Chapel. Services are entrusted to Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.

Amelia was born on August 2, 1942 in Chihuahua, Mexico to Roberto Corral and Ramona Cereseres Corral. She married Rumaldo Zapata on March 21, 1964. Amelia enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening and taking care of her flowers. She was not a fan of television or of the sun. Amelia loved cooking for people especially those who came to visit. Nothing brought more joy to her life than her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Malquiades Zapata; four brothers; and one sister.

Survivors include her husband, Rumaldo of Fritch; daughters, Dora Zapata of Perryton, Bertha Zapata of Borger, Susy Zapata and husband Samuel Mandujano of Perryton; eight grandchildren, Christina, Xavier, Stephanie, J.J., Misty, Daniel, Olivia, Jr.; twelve great grandchildren; sisters, Enedina Marin of Clovis, Lupe Corral of Mexico; and countless nieces and nephews.
--

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Borger News Herald from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved