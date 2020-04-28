Home

Andrew "Andy" David Theel, 41 of Amarillo formerly of Borger died Friday April 24, 2020 in Amarillo. There will be a private burial and later a memorial service after the Covid - 19 stay in place is over. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. Viewing will be Saturday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and Sunday from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Andy was born in Dallas, TX to David and LeAnna (Dodd) Theel. He lived in Amarillo for ten years where he was a deli cook. He was a member of First Christian Church of Borger. He loved the cooking industry, comic books, Legos and especially the Chicago Cubs.

Surviving is his parents David and LeAnna Theel of Borger. Sister Kimberli and husband Ryan Carr of Lubbock. Special nieces Amber and JoAnna Carr both of Lubbock.
Published in Borger News Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
