Ann Cole, 68, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 am on Monday, May 13, 2019 in the Minton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Tim Hall officiating. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. 1988 in Borger. Ann retired as a cook from JT's Restaurant. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, drawing, gardening and watching Jeopardy. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Kenneth, Bill and Delbert Stevens; and sisters, Viola Mackey, Birdie Mae Phillips and Aline Bentley.
Survivors include her daughter, Stephanie Cole and fiance´ Rob Gutherz of Sacramento, California; step-sons, Greg Cole of Iowa, Jason Cole of Mexico; beloved canine companion, Rockie; sister, Beatrice Stevens of Borger; brother, Raymond Stevens and Gayla Betts of Borger; special friend, Jerry Allen of Borger; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family.
Ann was born April 5, 1951 in Lookeba, Oklahoma to Ray Stevens and Eula Rose Stevens. She married James "Jim" Cole on February 16,
Published in Borger News Herald from May 11 to May 12, 2019
