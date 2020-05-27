Ascencion Robert "Junior" Fernandez
1974 - 2020
Ascencion Robert "Junior" Fernandez, 45. Our beloved Husband, Father, Brother and Son passed away on May 23, 2020. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday at St. John's Catholic Church with Father James Schmitmeyer officiating. Rosary will be said at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at Minton Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park. Reminder, you must wear a mask at the Church and Social Distancing requirements limit attendance to 180 people.

Junior was born August 16, 1974 in Chicago, Illinois to Jose Ascencion Terrazas and Maria Carmen Fernandez. He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church and has been a resident of Borger for the past forty years. He was an I and E Technician at Orion Engineered Carbons. Junior loved his family and raising horses, he was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association. He loved his music playing the Accordion of which he had four different ones, and he was a master at Barbecuing.

He was preceded in death by his mother Maria and his brother Sergio Terrazas.

Junior is survived by his wife Ramona, his two sons Dawson Robert Fernandez and Ryan Rhett Fernandez and his daugher Isabella Grace Fernandez all of the home, his three sisters Maria Magana, Maricela Henriquez and Elizabeth Barnett and her husband Matt all of Borger, five Nieces and three nephews.

Casket Bearers will be Martin Garcia, Onesimo Garcia, Martin Fernandez, Freddie Fernandez, Lino Cabrales and Matt Barnett.

Published in Borger News Herald from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
