Graveside services for Audrey Lee Sursa, 78, of Chickasha, Oklahoma will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Pioneer Cemetery with Reverend Sue Lykins officiating.



Audrey Lee Sursa went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 17, 2019. Audrey was born on May 9, 1941 in Graford, Texas, the daughter of W.G. and Ruby (Lusk) Brown. She married H.E. "Tink" Sursa on November 28, 1960, in Borger, Texas.



Audrey lived in several states as she moved with Tink who was in the oilfield. She and Tink finally settled down in Chickasha in 1978. Together they built their dream home and it's been filled with forty years' worth of love and memories. During her time in Chickasha, Audrey and Tink started and owned Tink Construction Company. Upon retirement, Audrey and Tink's love for antiques led them to refurbish the Agawam gymnasium and open Agawam Mercantile in 1995.



Audrey became very active in the Red Hat Society for several years. Audrey always took pride in the way her home looked and always loved working outside in her garden.



She is survived by her son, Randy Sursa and wife Sharron of Missouri; daughter, Vicki Sursa of Chickasha; son, Michael Sursa of Chickasha; brother, Dennis Brown of Amarillo; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and other extended family and friends.



Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Tink Sursa; daughter, Tina; sister, Jo Barrow; brother, Travis Brown; and her mother and father, Ruby and W.G. Brown.



Services are under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home.



Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ferguson-funeralhome.com. Published in Borger News Herald on July 21, 2019