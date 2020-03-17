Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mrs Barbara Helen (Mayes) BROWN


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mrs Barbara Helen (Mayes) BROWN Obituary

Barbara Helen Brown, 93, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020.

Memorial services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in the Minton Memorial Chapel with Jake Minton officiating. Private graveside services were held at Westlawn Memorial Park.

Barbara was born September 8, 1926 in Swartz, Louisiana to Robert C. Mayes and Mary E. Ingles Mayes. She enjoyed reading and doing crosswords.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, W.W. "Bill" Brown; brother, Robert Mayes; grandson, Russell Brown; and great granddaughter, Keara Brown.

Survivors include her sons, Willard W. Brown and wife Donna of Borger, Randy C. Brown of Amarillo; three grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Published in Borger News Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -