Barbara Helen Brown, 93, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in the Minton Memorial Chapel with Jake Minton officiating. Private graveside services were held at Westlawn Memorial Park.
Barbara was born September 8, 1926 in Swartz, Louisiana to Robert C. Mayes and Mary E. Ingles Mayes. She enjoyed reading and doing crosswords.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, W.W. "Bill" Brown; brother, Robert Mayes; grandson, Russell Brown; and great granddaughter, Keara Brown.
Survivors include her sons, Willard W. Brown and wife Donna of Borger, Randy C. Brown of Amarillo; three grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Published in Borger News Herald on Mar. 18, 2020