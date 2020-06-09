Barbara Jean Armstrong Pitcock



Barbara Jean Pitcock, age 83, of Sheridan went to be with her Lord on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born February 7, 1937 in Phillips, TX to the late Marcus Page Armstrong and Blanche Ann Estes Armstrong. She was a member of Sheridan Church of Christ and owner of Tom's Box Co. Mrs. Pitcock enjoyed cooking, sewing, watching classic movies, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She preceded in death by her loving husband Thomas G. Pitcock, Jr., siblings, Clytee Armstrong, Lodema Benton, Freda King, Jeanetta Eads, and Betty Jo Armstrong.



She is survived by her children, Marcus Thomas Pitcock and his wife Jennifer, Cherri Kae Pitcock Byford and her husband Stuart, grandchildren, Emily Michelle Byford Askins and husband Chase, Allison Victoria Pitcock and Sara Christine Byford. She is also survived by her sisters, Shirley Baze, Wanda Armstrong, Cathy Mahler and Kay Calhoun, numerous nieces, nephews, family and her pet Dachshund.





A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.



Arrangements by Buie Funeral Home of Sheridan (870) 942-3231.

