It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Jo Gage announces her passing on Monday, December 2, 2019, at the age of 64 years.
A memorial service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel, with Pastor Joel Osborne of Fellowship Baptist Church, officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Barbara was born October 10, 1955 in Pampa to Edna and Thorban Murray. She graduated from Pampa High School in 1974, attended college at Frank Phillips and later transferred to Panhandle State. Barbara married her husband Clifford on October 27, 1977 in Pampa. She and Clifford eventually moved to Fritch to raise their family. Barbara was gifted at caring for children and loved her time working in the nursery and as the director at the Fritch Daycare Center. Through her career she was able to have a great impact on many families in the community. She loved animals and always had a special pet who was treated as another member of the family. Barbara enjoyed camping, crafting, yard work, wildflowers and playing games online with her grandsons. She always had an activity in hand to keep everyone entertained and smiling.
Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Thorban Murray and stepfather, Thomas "TC" Tosh.
Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Clifford of 42 years; her daughter, Dana Jones and husband Mike of Lubbock; her stepson, Gary Gage of Carrolton; her mother, Edna Tosh of Pampa; her sister, Deborah Weaver and husband Benny of Pampa; her grandsons, Ayden and Tucker Jones of Lubbock. She will forever be remembered by her sisters-in-law, Ann Nutt and Jennifer Conner and husband Phil, brother-in-law Jeff Gage and wife Ellen three nieces, eight nephews, and numerous extended family and friends.
Published in Borger News Herald on Dec. 5, 2019