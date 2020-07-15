Barbery Ann "Bobbie" Wedel died on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Anchorage, Alaska. She was a long time resident of Stinnett, Texas.



She was born on August 6, 1943, in Anniston, Alabama to James Hoyt, Sr. and Era Lucille Denham. She was the third of seven children. She was the mother to five boys in her first marriage. Bobbie came to Texas from Alabama in 1976. Where she met and married Dewey Wedel. The couple had one child, a daughter.



Bobbie loved to cook, crochet, play bingo, and slot machines, or "dingaling machines" as she referred to them. She was definitely a Jill of all trades. In the eighties, she sold Avon, Mary Kay, Tupperware, anything that she could get her hands on. She baked pies and bread along with Dewey and even owned a restaurant for a short period. She worked at Kmart and Walmart. She was a security guard at the refinery as well as a corrections officer.



She is survived by her sons, Jerry Barker and his wife Dedria, David Barker and his wife Heather, Terry Barker and his wife Angela, and her daughter, Amanda Harris, her grandchildren Jason Barker, Jake Barker, Jordan Stevenson, Jaslyn Finger, Shawna Barker, Tannin Barker, Payton Barker, Jewell Heidelberg, Zachary Barker, Emma Harris and Anna Harris, her great grandchildren Sierra, Abigail, Nathan, Kelby, Raelyn, Allen, Landon, Makayla, Nevaeh, Oxtyn, Mable, siblings Jimmy Denham, Danny Denham, Anna Horne all of Alabama.



She is predeceased by her husband, Dewey Wedel, sons, Jeffrey Barker and Timothy Barker, grandson Jeffrey David Barker, parents, James Hoyt and Lucille Denham, siblings Milton Denham, Betty Barker, and Martha Haynes.



Graveside services will be at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Stinnett, Texas, on Saturday, July 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Visitation with the family will be at Minton Chatwell Funeral Home, Friday, July 27, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.







