Mrs Barbra Jean (Armstrong) Pitcock
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jean Armstrong Pitcock

Barbara Jean Pitcock, age 83, of Sheridan went to be with her Lord on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born February 7, 1937 in Phillips, TX to the late Marcus Page Armstrong and Blanche Ann Estes Armstrong. She was a member of Sheridan Church of Christ and owner of Tom's Box Co. Mrs. Pitcock enjoyed cooking, sewing, watching classic movies, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She preceded in death by her loving husband Thomas G. Pitcock, Jr., siblings, Clytee Armstrong, Lodema Benton, Freda King, Jeanetta Eads, and Betty Jo Armstrong.

She is survived by her children, Marcus Thomas Pitcock and his wife Jennifer, Cherri Kae Pitcock Byford and her husband Stuart, grandchildren, Emily Michelle Byford Askins and husband Chase, Allison Victoria Pitcock and Sara Christine Byford. She is also survived by her sisters, Shirley Baze, Wanda Armstrong, Cathy Mahler and Kay Calhoun, numerous nieces, nephews, family and her pet Dachshund.


A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements by Buie Funeral Home of Sheridan (870) 942-3231.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Borger News Herald from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buie Funeral Home
1301 S Rock St
Sheridan, AR 72150
(870) 942-3231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved