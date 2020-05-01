Bennie Barbour, 79. Our beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather passed away on April 28, 2020. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church with Pastor Conny Moore of the New Life Church officiating. Due to social distancing restrictions the church has left every other row empty and you should leave at least two seats between non family people. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 at the funeral home on Friday evening. Please keep in mind that we are still limited on the number of people allowed in the building so it will need to be come and go so that everyone will be able to greet the family.



Bennie was born June 30, 1940 in Wirt, OK to Elmer Green Barbour and Alva Leon Smith Barbour. He came to Borger as a small child and has lived here for 77 years. Bennie married Barbie McGee in Borger on May 16, 1973. He called himself a Boilermaker, but he did many jobs during his life, his final occupation was with Bennie Barbour, Inc. He loved his family especially his grandkids and greats, watching OU football and softball, casinos and dominoes. Bennie helped many people that needed a hand up and was very giving, he sat at the Table of Knowledge at Shannon's, he played snooker and he loved his cats.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Lisa, his brothers Roger and Richard Barbour, his sisters Jeri Nazworth and Loretta Fletcher.



Bennie is survived by his wife of forty seven years Barbie, his two sons Bryan Barbour and Brent Barbour both of Borger, his two daughters Tamra Cox and her husband Keith and Keri Carrillo and her husband Eugene both of Borger, his brother Paul David Barbour of Commanche, OK, his sister Linda Cox of Borger and his grandchildren Kyle Cox, Jeremy and Kasey Murray, Logan and Ashley McMurry, Aubrey and Joseph Englund, Ryan and Megan Barbour, Josh and Joy Easley, Justin Easley, Bret and Kensie Easley, Logan and Tisha Carillo, Whitney Easley, Cody Schroeder, Dillan Carillo, Ashley Rodriguez, Lauren Dean and Charles, he also had twenty great grandchildren.



Bennie's great attitude and his humor will be missed by many.

