Bennie Barbour
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bennie Barbour, 79. Our beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather passed away on April 28, 2020. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church with Pastor Conny Moore of the New Life Church officiating. Due to social distancing restrictions the church has left every other row empty and you should leave at least two seats between non family people. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 at the funeral home on Friday evening. Please keep in mind that we are still limited on the number of people allowed in the building so it will need to be come and go so that everyone will be able to greet the family.

Bennie was born June 30, 1940 in Wirt, OK to Elmer Green Barbour and Alva Leon Smith Barbour. He came to Borger as a small child and has lived here for 77 years. Bennie married Barbie McGee in Borger on May 16, 1973. He called himself a Boilermaker, but he did many jobs during his life, his final occupation was with Bennie Barbour, Inc. He loved his family especially his grandkids and greats, watching OU football and softball, casinos and dominoes. Bennie helped many people that needed a hand up and was very giving, he sat at the Table of Knowledge at Shannon's, he played snooker and he loved his cats.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Lisa, his brothers Roger and Richard Barbour, his sisters Jeri Nazworth and Loretta Fletcher.

Bennie is survived by his wife of forty seven years Barbie, his two sons Bryan Barbour and Brent Barbour both of Borger, his two daughters Tamra Cox and her husband Keith and Keri Carrillo and her husband Eugene both of Borger, his brother Paul David Barbour of Commanche, OK, his sister Linda Cox of Borger and his grandchildren Kyle Cox, Jeremy and Kasey Murray, Logan and Ashley McMurry, Aubrey and Joseph Englund, Ryan and Megan Barbour, Josh and Joy Easley, Justin Easley, Bret and Kensie Easley, Logan and Tisha Carillo, Whitney Easley, Cody Schroeder, Dillan Carillo, Ashley Rodriguez, Lauren Dean and Charles, he also had twenty great grandchildren.

Bennie's great attitude and his humor will be missed by many.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Borger News Herald from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved