Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mrs. Bernice L. Ford


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mrs. Bernice L. Ford Obituary
Bernice L. Ford, 93, passed away on February 19, 2020 in Borger. Services will be Friday, February 21, at 2:00 p.m. at the Minton Memorial Chapel in Borger, officiated by Pastor Glenn Hermanson of Bible Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors.
Bernice was born on June 3, 1926 in Mountain Home, Arkansas to Matthew Lee and Margaret Smother Coy. She was married to E.L. Ford on August 3, 1945 at Seattle, Washington. She was a housewife where she loved to cook and her hobby was to create liquid embroider pieces.
Bernice is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son, Efton Ford, Jr., four sisters, and three brothers.
Survivors are her daughters, Mary Beasley and husband, Martin, Jr. of Borger, and Janice Ford of Los Vegas, Nevada; sister Violet Hicks of Wagoner, Oklahoma. Bernice was blessed with four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren.
Published in Borger News Herald on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -