Bernice L. Ford, 93, passed away on February 19, 2020 in Borger. Services will be Friday, February 21, at 2:00 p.m. at the Minton Memorial Chapel in Borger, officiated by Pastor Glenn Hermanson of Bible Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors.
Bernice was born on June 3, 1926 in Mountain Home, Arkansas to Matthew Lee and Margaret Smother Coy. She was married to E.L. Ford on August 3, 1945 at Seattle, Washington. She was a housewife where she loved to cook and her hobby was to create liquid embroider pieces.
Bernice is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son, Efton Ford, Jr., four sisters, and three brothers.
Survivors are her daughters, Mary Beasley and husband, Martin, Jr. of Borger, and Janice Ford of Los Vegas, Nevada; sister Violet Hicks of Wagoner, Oklahoma. Bernice was blessed with four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren.
Published in Borger News Herald on Feb. 22, 2020