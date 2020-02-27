|
|
Bessie Lee Alley, 76, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Bessie was born October 4, 1943 to Dollie Ethel Thomas.
Per Bessie's wishes there will not be any services, but there is a register book at the funeral home for friends to sign.
Bessie loved to shop with her daughters. Nothing brought more joy to her heart than her family, including family meals, barbeques and shopping. She had an infectious laugh and wanted everyone around her to enjoy life as much as she did.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Dollie Ethel Baca; husband, Hafford "Turk" Eugene Alley; a sister, Katherine Ream and a brother, Kenneth Ream.
Survivors include her daughters, Valerie Rogers and husband Allen of Mullin, Texas, Alisha Cryer and husband Joey of Amarillo; grandchildren, Daryl Lewis and wife Debee, Russell Lewis and wife Cyril, Sarina Huckleby and husband Jacob, Kalee Tucker and husband Austin, and Seth Rawle and Bryley; Kyeleigh Cryer, Brennen Cryer; 12 great grandchildren; sister, Sylvia Duncan and husband Ed of Borger, Sarah Ann Nava and husband Hildegardo of Amarillo; brother, Forrest Ray Ream of Paris, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family.
Published in Borger News Herald on Feb. 28, 2020