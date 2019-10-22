Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Resources
More Obituaries for Beth Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beth Ann Sims


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beth Ann Sims Obituary
Beth Ann Sims, 65, passed away in Borger on Monday, October 21, 2019. There are no services scheduled. Cremation is under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors.
Beth was born on July 1, 1954 in Borger, to Royce and Lilly Mae (Patton) Porter. She graduated from Stinnett High School and married Charles Sims on May 21, 1986 in Amarillo. Beth liked old cars and antiques.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Beth is survived by her husband, Charles of the home in Stinnett; sons, Jeremy Sharp and Darcy of Borger and Blake Gaddis and wife, Bridgette of Stinnett.
Published in Borger News Herald on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
Download Now