Beth Ann Sims, 65, passed away in Borger on Monday, October 21, 2019. There are no services scheduled. Cremation is under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors.
Beth was born on July 1, 1954 in Borger, to Royce and Lilly Mae (Patton) Porter. She graduated from Stinnett High School and married Charles Sims on May 21, 1986 in Amarillo. Beth liked old cars and antiques.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Beth is survived by her husband, Charles of the home in Stinnett; sons, Jeremy Sharp and Darcy of Borger and Blake Gaddis and wife, Bridgette of Stinnett.
Published in Borger News Herald on Oct. 22, 2019