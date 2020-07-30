

Surrounded by her loving family, Beth Turner went to her Heavenly Home, Friday, July 24, 2020 at her home in Fritch.



She was born November 29, 1934 in Wellington, Texas to John Wesley and Ona Inez (Simms) Walker. Billy G. Turner and Beth E. Walker were married October 17, 1952 in Floydada, Texas.



She was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church, Fritch. She prided herself in being a homemaker. Her favorite scripture was Isaiah 40:31, "but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint."



Mrs. Turner is preceded in death by their daughter, Diane Schmidt; a brother, Joe Walker and her parents.



Left behind to forever cherish her memory is her husband, Billy Turner; 2 daughters: Gaye Sanders of Yukon, Oklahoma and Jill Rider and her husband Billy of Fritch; 5 grandchildren: Natalie Evans and husband Derek, Hayley Bower and husband Travis, O.J. Sanders and wife Kasey, Tyler Sanders and Brince Rider; 5 great grandchildren and countless aunts, uncles and cousins.



A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Llano East Cemetery, Amarillo. Officiating will be Pastor Dan Brunson, First Southern Baptist Church, Fritch.



In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request donations be made in Beth Turner's honor to BSA Hospice of the Southwest, 5211 SW 9th Ave.,#100, Amarillo, Texas 79106.



Service are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Fritch



