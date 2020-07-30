1/1
Beth Turner
1934 - 2020
Surrounded by her loving family, Beth Turner went to her Heavenly Home, Friday, July 24, 2020 at her home in Fritch.

She was born November 29, 1934 in Wellington, Texas to John Wesley and Ona Inez (Simms) Walker. Billy G. Turner and Beth E. Walker were married October 17, 1952 in Floydada, Texas.

She was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church, Fritch. She prided herself in being a homemaker. Her favorite scripture was Isaiah 40:31, "but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint."

Mrs. Turner is preceded in death by their daughter, Diane Schmidt; a brother, Joe Walker and her parents.

Left behind to forever cherish her memory is her husband, Billy Turner; 2 daughters: Gaye Sanders of Yukon, Oklahoma and Jill Rider and her husband Billy of Fritch; 5 grandchildren: Natalie Evans and husband Derek, Hayley Bower and husband Travis, O.J. Sanders and wife Kasey, Tyler Sanders and Brince Rider; 5 great grandchildren and countless aunts, uncles and cousins.

A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Llano East Cemetery, Amarillo. Officiating will be Pastor Dan Brunson, First Southern Baptist Church, Fritch.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request donations be made in Beth Turner's honor to BSA Hospice of the Southwest, 5211 SW 9th Ave.,#100, Amarillo, Texas 79106.

Service are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Fritch

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Borger News Herald from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Llano East Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Directors - Borger
206 W 1st
Borger, TX 79008
(806) 273-7555
Memories & Condolences
July 26, 2020
I have such wonderful memories of being in the Turner home as a teenager. Mrs. Turner was a wonderful hostess and was very caring and motherly. I have always looked up to her and Mr. Turner and I'm so grateful for the example they gave and the witness they presented. Gaye is one of my dearest friends from high school! God bless you all during this trying time.
Milana Newman Root
Friend
July 25, 2020
Bill, Gaye, Jill and Family,
I’m so sorry for your loss. I loved Beth so much and really enjoyed talking to her when I was at the Clinic. I also loved talking to her on Facebook. I know you will miss her so much but just remember God’s promise and when you really miss her, look in the mirror cuz you Girls are your Momma made over. Much love and Prayers, Sarah
Sarah Taylor Herron
Friend
July 25, 2020
My prayers are with you girls and Bill. Love. This is Carol Burkhalter
Carol Jones
