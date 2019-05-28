Home

Betty J Barkley


1938 - 2019
Betty J Barkley In Memoriam
Betty Joan Barkley, of Borger, passed away on May 16, 2019. She was born February 13, 1938 in Iola, Kansas, to the late Edwin Weldin and Mae (Butler) Weldin Yoachum. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Barkley, two step-fathers, Henry Hull and Harvey Yoachum, and niece, Debbie DeLara. She loved people, life, and laughing. In her ear- lier days, she was an active bowler, had a beautiful voice and sang solo as well as in the church choir. In 1970, she won a contest for Mother of the Year. She was a longtime member of Sunshine Home Demonstration Club, where she eventually held every posi- tion. For fund raising, she sold pecans, almonds and other nuts for years and was frequently labeled the "nut lady". She never met a stranger or ran out of lists for others to do! She was an avid reader and had a passion for flowers and
gardening. She had a beautiful smile and contagious laughter.
She is survived by her children: Lorraine Mason (Tom Corley) of Malvern, AR, Janet Wooten (Doug) of Amarillo, Karen Weir (Jim) of Amarillo, Diana Snow (Jim) of San Diego, CA and Patty Payne (Randy Prock) of Hot Springs, AR., Clyde Barkley (Carol Ann) of Inola, OK., Cathy Day (Terry) of Inola,OK.
She is also survived by her sister Wanda Tinnel of Ft. Sumner, NM and
numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st Street in Borger. Burial services to be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Westlawn Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.
Published in Borger News Herald on May 20, 2019
