Mr Bill Glenn Dunham
1927 - 2020
Bill Glenn Dunham, 92 of Borger, Texas passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Memorial services will be private. Arrangements by Schooler Funeral Home, Amarillo.
Bill was born November 15, 1927 in Liberal, Kansas. He was employed by Phillips for 37 years and was a member of New Life Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Bill is survived by his wife, Margaret Dunham; his daughter, Mickey Dunham; two sons, Bill Dunham and wife, Karla; and Stephen Dunham and wife, Tammy; and three grandchildren.
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Borger News Herald from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
