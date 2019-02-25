Billie Alice Mayes, 87, passed away Monday, February 19, 2019.



Funeral services will be held 2pm on Monday, February 25, 2019 in the Minton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Sharalyn Larsen officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the funeral home.



Billie was born July 18, 1931 in Logan, Oklahoma to George Lamb Thompson and Grace Mae Phebus Thompson. She married Maurice Robert Mayes on August 19, 1947 in Enid, Oklahoma. Billie was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Borger Chamber 811. She was a member of First Christian Church and worked as the librarian at the Borger News Herald for five years. Billie was a talented seamstress often making clothes for her children. She loved to dance and doing her mother and family members hair.



She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Verda Luck.



Survivors include her daughters, Renee McKinney of Borger, Cathy Mayes of Bastrop, Texas; son, Gary Mayes and wife Jeanine of Mankato, Kansas; grandchildren, Tami Bailey, Kristi Shepperson, Andrea Mayes, Jessica Parker, Cory McKinney, Casey McKinney; eleven great grandchildren; and three great great-grandchildren.