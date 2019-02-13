Billie Ladine Stanton Bolin was born to Charlie Luther Stanton and Reta Mae Close Stanton on February 14, 1935 in Chillicothe, Texas. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on February 8, 2019.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 62 years, Deryl G. Bolin. Ladine was survived by one sister, Juanita Hough of Borger, TX. God blessed them with three daughters; Sheryl Prestidge, Deanya Thomas, and Teri L. Bolin; five granddaughters; Amanda Klein, Stephanie "Dede" Solansky, Makenzi Bolin Joy, Kelsey Prestidge and Hailey Prestidge; two grandsons, Colton "Bo" Thomas and Austin Bolin Joy; nine great grandchildren, Ava, Marlo, and Heidi Klein, Franky and Brady Solansky, Grayson Joy and Jaxyn Joy-Cope, Emmett Joy, and Coen Thomas.



Ladine graduated from Borger High School in May 1953 with her love Deryl, they married on November 5, 1953. They moved to Carrizo Springs, TX in 1959 where she worked for CSISD for 20 years. In 1992, they relocated to New Braunfels, TX on the Guadalupe River. Ladine retired from Canyon Middle School at age 71. She loved to sing and had the gift of playing the piano by ear. While raising her kids, their home was known as the fun house in the neighborhood to hang out and make homemade ice cream. Ladine loved her friends and family. She loved to camp and was known by all the kids as Moma Dean. She was a great storyteller and enjoyed sitting around the camp fire in Garner State Park.



Ladine was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and recently received her 50 year pin. She enjoyed motorhome traveling with Deryl across the United States and parts of Canada. Some of her favorite hobbies were crocheting, playing cards, going to casinos, and shopping with her sister Juanita. Most of all, she loved spending time with the family, being a grandmother and a great grandmother.



A Celebration will be held at The Allen Farmhaus, 2606 FM 758 New Braunfels, TX 78130 on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. A Brunch and visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with a Service from 2:00 -3:00 p.m. There will then be a reception and live music from 3:00-5:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Westlawn Memorial Park in Borger, TX.