Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Billie Morrow


1927 - 2019
Billie Morrow Obituary
Billie Pearl Morrow, 92, passed away on July 14, 2019. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at Highland Park Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.

Billie was born April 24, 1927 in Henrietta, TX to Jim and Lillie Velma McDonald. She was a longtime resident of Borger and a member of the Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harold and her sisters Fay Morrow, Gracie Barrett and Bessie Reeves and her brothers Charles and Lloyd McDonald.

Billie is survived by her son Mark Morrow of Borger, her daughter Deeann Greer of Dallas, her nephew Mike Morrow of Ruidoso, NM, her nieces Christy Alexander of Llano, TX and Patty Neal of Odessa.
Published in Borger News Herald on July 16, 2019
