



Billy "Bill' Clifton, age 85, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 in Childress.



Funeral services will be at 1 PM on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the First Baptist Church with Rev. Chad King officiating.



Bill was born on June 26, 1933 in Childress County to Leslie "Pete" and Frances Clifton. After he graduated, he went to West Texas State College on a basketball scholarship, and later was offered the chance to try out for some pro basketball teams. During his time playing in college, he played against the legendary Bill Russell and played at Madison Square Gardens and Cow Palace in San Francisco.



Bill started his career in education in Morse, Texas and then taught at Trinidad Junior College. During his 41 years as an educator, he served as coach, teacher and principal in the Texas Panhandle including Borger, Paducah and Childress.



Bill was a 32ndDegree member of the Masonic Lodge. He loved buying, selling and fixing up cars. He also enjoyed taking summer trips to Colorado every year.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Alton.



Survivors include two sons, Barrett Clifton and wife, Shelley, and Craig Clifton and wife, Christina; one brother, Jim Clifton and wife, Sue; sister-in-law, Carolyn; five grandchildren, Joey, Stevie, Chase, Isaac and Camden; two great-grandchildren, Jaxsen and Emma; his first wife and the mother of his sons, Barbara Sims; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



Memorials may be made to the or to a scholarship for a future educator. Published in Borger News Herald on Mar. 16, 2019