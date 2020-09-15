1/1
Mr Billy R Anderson
1957 - 2020
Funeral services for Billy R. Anderson, 63, of Belton, will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Dossman Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Whitley officiating. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends for visitation 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday evening at the funeral home.

Mr. Anderson died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home in Belton.

Mr. Anderson was born March 15, 1957, in Borger, the son of Leslie Leon Anderson and Jewell (Gurley) Anderson. He received his associate's degree from Amarillo College and earned his bachelor's degree from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos. He married Pamela Hughling, March 1, 1981 in San Marcos. Mr. Anderson worked for Philblack in Borger as an operator. He was director of transportation for Temple ISD before working for Killeen ISD. He retired from Killeen ISD in 2010, after teaching 8th grade career investigation for 26 years. Mr. Anderson was a deacon in the Baptist Church. He was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Harker Heights.

Mr. Anderson is preceded in death by his father and sister, Betty Gunter.

Mr. Anderson is survived by his wife Pamela Anderson of Belton; mother, Jewell Anderson of Belton; brother, Robert Anderson, and wife Margaret of Georgetown; brother-in-law Ronnie Gunter of Fritch; niece Amanda Keeney and husband Daniel; nephew Jordan Gunter of Amarillo.

Published in Borger News Herald on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dossman Funeral Home
2525 N Main St
Belton, TX 76513
(254) 933-2525
