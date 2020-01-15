|
|
On Sunday January 12, 2020, Billy Ray Sharp, loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away at the age of 79. After a short courageous battle with cancer, he passed at his niece, Janie Mott's home in Staples, Texas, surrounded by his loving daughter, grandchildren, sister, niece's and close friends. He was raised in Borger, Texas, and moved to Spring Branch in Houston, Texas, as a young man. He has lived the last 30 years in Nacogdoches, Texas.
Billy was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on September 23, 1940 to Vada & Clyde
Sharp.
He married Betty Lunsford on August 29, 1963. He was a very loving father to Christie, and grandfather to Tristen and Bolie McGuire V.
Bill was a successful butcher until his retirement. He was also a master carpenter and made his family special pieces of furniture over the years that will be cherished forever. He was also an avid hunter and he taught his son-in-law, grandson and nephew the fine art of deer hunting.
One of his favorite hobbies was raising exotic birds and showing them in county shows. He received many trophies for his special birds. He took great pride in showing these birds.
He was known to sit in his garage with friends and family and share a beer or two. Bill was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and his kind, compassionate spirit.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Vada and Clyde Sharp, his wife, Betty Sharp, his sister Mary Ruth Ferguson, and his son-in-law Bolie McGuire IV.
Billy is survived by his daughter, Christie Sharp McGuire, granddaughter, Tristen McGuire, grandson, Bolie McGuire V, of San Marcos, Texas. He sisters, Joyce Duke and Barbara Brittain of Borger, Texas. Several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Donations for his grandchildren's college fund, may be sent to gofundme.com under Sharp College Fund or to the .
Celebration of Life services will be held at Living Waters Church at 3325 TX Hwy 46, Seguin, Texas 78155 on Thursday, January 16th at 2 pm. Family will be at 8381 FM 1339, Kingsbury, Texas 78670. For more information, visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com. (512) 396-2300.
Published in Borger News Herald on Jan. 16, 2020