Billy Wayne Phillips, 63, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
A private family celebration of his life will be held 11 am Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Fritch First Assembly of God Church with Pastor Brian Glosson officiating. Due to the COVID-19 Texas Governor's mandates, and limiting 10 people in the building at a time, his celebration will be on Fritch First Assembly of God Facebook page. Cremation is under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. In lieu of flowers his memory may be honored with a gift to any local church.
Billy was born August 6, 1956 in Borger to Bobbie Darlene Haney and Billy Edgar Phillips. He was a member of Fritch First Assembly of God Church. Billy married Lee Leonard on February 11, 2014 in Fritch. He loved doing anything outdoors. Billy enjoyed hunting and fishing at Lake Texoma, gardening, cooking as well as baking. He was a lover of all animals. A true heart for people, Billy never met a stranger. Nothing brought more joy to his life than his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Cody Keener.
Survivors include his wife, Lee Phillips of Fritch; sons, Billy Wayne Klinge and wife Marsha of Levelland, Danny Chapa and wife Megan of Anna, Wesley White of Fritch; daughters, Debra Gail Hix and husband Nic of Rowlett, Pamela Lynn Tate and husband Clay of Dallas, Ashley Hooser and partner Rachel Deaton of Fritch, Tori White and fiancé Jody Holt of Borger; grandchildren, Jacob Tate, Dylan Chapa, Asa Klinge, Chloe Wingfield, Greyson Hix, Weston Hooser, Wyatt Hooser, Lillian Pinkert, Kendon Pinkert; brother, Albert Lee Phillips of Whitewright; and sister, Nita Jane Phillips-Kirby of Whitewright.
The family will gather at 125 Aaron Road in Fritch.
Published in Borger News Herald on Apr. 10, 2020