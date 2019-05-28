Surrounded by her loving family, Blanche Lodema Gipson passed away early Thursday morning , May 16, 2019, at Caprock Nurs- ing and Rehabilitation in Borger. She was born February 18, 1929 in Delhi, Oklahoma to James E.

McCraw and Mary Thelma (Pike) McCraw. She became a beloved member of Riverview Baptist Church on April 18, 2010 and faithfully attended until her health did not allow her to attend.

Blanche owned and operated the Continental Beauty Salon where she pampered and spoiled the residents for over 40 years,

She loved to play the piano and accordian and was known to play what she called Boogey Music from the Big Band era. She was a wonderful cook and seamstress and her famous crispy fried potatoes, hot rolls and meatloaves will always be remembered.

Most importantly, she loved and was loved by her 17 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

Preceding Mrs. Gipson in death was her true love and soul mate, Truitt (Buster) Gipson; her precious 11 brothers and sisters and her beloved parents.

Left to cherish her loving memory are her 2 daughters: Carol Jones and Sandra Hilton; 5 sons: Phil Burkhalter, Paul Burkhalter, Truitt Gipson, Kenneth Gipson and James Gipson and her special son, Care Pastor Bobby Bridges.

Graveside services will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Westlawn Cemetery, Borger.

The family will welcome friends on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 6:00 PM- 8:00 PM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st Street, Borger.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorial donations be made in Blanche Gipson's honor to Riverview Baptist Church, 500 Riverview Road, Borger, Texas 79007.

Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.