Bobbie Earnest Jackson, 84, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Westlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Conny Moore officiating.
Bobbie was born January 11, 1935 to Jack Earnest and Gladys Pickens Earnest. She married her one true love, Billy Jo Jackson on August 1, 1955. Bobbie was a kind mother and wife. She loved family and visiting her grandmother in Durant, Oklahoma. Bobbie graduated from school in Borger. She enjoyed fishing on Lake Texoma. A loyal sports fan she enjoyed watching sports and if you went by to visit you can bet sports were on the television. An avid gardener, she was raised on fresh vegetables from the family's garden. Bobbie will be missed by many especially her son, Gregg, that she was so close to.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Mary Jo Eddings; and brothers, Oliver Earnest, Earl Earnest and Ronnie Earnest.
Survivors include her son, Gregg Jackson; daughter-in-law, Vicki Jackson of Ardmore, Oklahoma; sister, Sue Kersey; cousin, Jean Deffibaugh; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family.
Published in Borger News Herald on Oct. 8, 2019