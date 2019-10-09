Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Westlawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobbie Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobbie (Earnest) Jackson


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobbie (Earnest) Jackson Obituary
Bobbie Earnest Jackson, 84, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019.

Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Westlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Conny Moore officiating.

Bobbie was born January 11, 1935 to Jack Earnest and Gladys Pickens Earnest. She married her one true love, Billy Jo Jackson on August 1, 1955. Bobbie was a kind mother and wife. She loved family and visiting her grandmother in Durant, Oklahoma. Bobbie graduated from school in Borger. She enjoyed fishing on Lake Texoma. A loyal sports fan she enjoyed watching sports and if you went by to visit you can bet sports were on the television. An avid gardener, she was raised on fresh vegetables from the family's garden. Bobbie will be missed by many especially her son, Gregg, that she was so close to.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Mary Jo Eddings; and brothers, Oliver Earnest, Earl Earnest and Ronnie Earnest.

Survivors include her son, Gregg Jackson; daughter-in-law, Vicki Jackson of Ardmore, Oklahoma; sister, Sue Kersey; cousin, Jean Deffibaugh; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family.
Published in Borger News Herald on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
Download Now