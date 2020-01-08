|
|
Bobbie Jewel Snow Waterstraat passed from this world in the early morning hours of January 3, 2020. Bobbie was born on May 19, 1939 in Spade, Texas to Dewey and Lillie Belle Snow. Bobbie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Borger until moving to Lubbock with her daughter after Pauls passing. Bobbie held a variety of jobs, but her favorite was that of wife, mother, and nana to her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul, her parents, and two siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Kristina, and her husband, Eddie, of Lubbock as well as her grandson, Mikal, his wife, Ashley, and her great-grandson, Hayden of Littlefield
Throughout our years, you were the angel that always looked over us all. From random phone calls to staying up all night watching goofy movies just because we could and being there for every single major moment, you were always there supporting us through it all. You allowed us to be who we are and loved us for that with such an unconditional heart. You took God command of love they neighbor as yourself as a personal mantra your entire life. No matter who you met, you loved and accepted them immediately. We have always joked about how you take your own sweet time to do anything, passing to the next life has been the same way. You saw everything you wanted on this earth and are now telling Daddy all about of shenanigans. You are now our guardian angel but will always be our momma and nana"we love you so very much.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Browns Chapel of the Fountains in Borger, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations to Hospice of Lubbock, who helped Eddie and Kristina through the final stages of Bobbies life on this earth.
Published in Borger News Herald on Jan. 9, 2020