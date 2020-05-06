Bobbie Sue Latimer
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bobbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Bobbie Sue Latimer passed away May 1, 2020 in Dallas, Texas at the age of 93.

She was born August 17, 1926 in Glover, Oklahoma to Robert Finley and Earma (Scribner) Pitts.

Bobbie Sue and Randall Latimer were married May 29, 1947 in St. Louis, Oklahoma. Soon after their marriage, they moved to Borger where they spent most of their life.

She attended the Church of Christ and was a secretary for Phillips Petroleum Company for many years. She loved to cook and prepare meals for all her family.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Randall who passed on February 18, 2014; a brother and her parents.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her two children, Jerry Latimer and Judy Fankhauser; a brother, Keith Pitts and wife Barbara of Choctaw, Oklahoma; several grandchildren and great grandchildren that brought her much joy throughout the years.

Bobbie Sue was known for her kindness and care. She spent many hours helping others and she will be greatly missed.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Westlawn Cemetery, Borger.

Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Borger News Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Graveside service
2:00 PM
Westlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Directors - Borger
206 W 1st
Borger, TX 79008
(806) 273-7555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May 6, 2020
We were neighbors withBobbie and Randall on Tumbleweed. Enjoyed their friendship. My husband Paul is gone now and I live in Amarillo. So sorry for your loss
Lois Rullman
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved