

Bobbie Sue Latimer passed away May 1, 2020 in Dallas, Texas at the age of 93.



She was born August 17, 1926 in Glover, Oklahoma to Robert Finley and Earma (Scribner) Pitts.



Bobbie Sue and Randall Latimer were married May 29, 1947 in St. Louis, Oklahoma. Soon after their marriage, they moved to Borger where they spent most of their life.



She attended the Church of Christ and was a secretary for Phillips Petroleum Company for many years. She loved to cook and prepare meals for all her family.



Preceding her in death was her husband, Randall who passed on February 18, 2014; a brother and her parents.



Left behind to cherish her memory are her two children, Jerry Latimer and Judy Fankhauser; a brother, Keith Pitts and wife Barbara of Choctaw, Oklahoma; several grandchildren and great grandchildren that brought her much joy throughout the years.



Bobbie Sue was known for her kindness and care. She spent many hours helping others and she will be greatly missed.



Graveside services will be held Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Westlawn Cemetery, Borger.



Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.



