Bobby Hudson, 81, of Borger, Texas went to his eternal home with the Lord on July 3, 2019. He was the husband of Sarah Hudson. They shared 60 years together.



Mr. Hudson was born in Pampa, Texas to Gertrude and Thomas Hudson. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He worked in the oilfield of Texas and California most of his life. He operated and owned Spencer Oil, Hudson Steam and Well Service, and Stinntex Oil Company. He was an avid sports fan and a Golden Gloves champion. He loved spending time with his family and playing with his great grandchildren.



Survivors include his wife, Sarah Hudson of Borger; two daughters, Vickie Coveleski of Ukiah, Calif. and Kimberly Riddell of Allen, Texas; a son, Brandon Hudson of Fritch, Texas; twelve grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Hayes; son, Dennis Hudson, and grandson, Robert Hayes.



Memorial services will be 2:00 pm Monday, July 8, 2019 at Minton Memorial Chapel. Arrangements are by Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. Published in Borger News Herald on July 7, 2019